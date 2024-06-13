Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Without frame

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" Without frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" Without frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 28 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6181 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3494 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

