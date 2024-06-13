Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6181 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition VF (7) No grade (2)