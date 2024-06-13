Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Without frame
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 28 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6181 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3494 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
