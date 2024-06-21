6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (44) VF (103) F (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (14)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

GGN (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (2)

Katz (3)

Marciniak (4)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (3)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numision (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (34)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (16)

Tempus (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

WCN (19)

WDA - MiM (13)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (1)