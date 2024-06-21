Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
