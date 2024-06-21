Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

