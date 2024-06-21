Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (29) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WCN (10)