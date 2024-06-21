Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Round frame
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 28 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (10)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3465 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search