Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Round frame

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" Round frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" Round frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 28 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3465 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

