Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1773

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ
8 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 204
Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 S CF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 S CF
8 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ
4 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 S CF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 S CF
4 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price 690 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ
2 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 S CF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 S CF
2 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 S CF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 S CF
1 Escudo 1773 S CF
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 209
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 S CF
1/2 Escudo 1773 S CF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 30

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1773 M PJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1773 M PJ
8 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Reales 1773 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1773 S CF
8 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 4 Reales 1773 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1773 M PJ
4 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 4 Reales 1773 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1773 S CF
4 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Reales 1773 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1773 M PJ
2 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Reales 1773 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1773 S CF
2 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Real 1773 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1773 M PJ
1 Real 1773 M PJ
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Real 1773 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1773 S CF
1 Real 1773 S CF
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ
1/2 Real 1773 M PJ
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Real 1773 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1773 S CF
1/2 Real 1773 S CF
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 28

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1773
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1773
8 Maravedís 1773
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1773
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1773
4 Maravedís 1773
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 43
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1773
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1773
2 Maravedís 1773
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1773 PA
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1773 PA
1 Maravedí 1773 PA
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1773 PA
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1773 PA
1 Maravedí 1773 PA Without VI
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1773
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1773
1 Maravedí 1773
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
