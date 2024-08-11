Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Spain
1773
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Home
Catalog
Spain
1773
Coins of Spain 1773
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
204
8 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price
2900 $
Sales
0
88
4 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price
870 $
Sales
0
8
4 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price
690 $
Sales
1
36
2 Escudos 1773 M PJ
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
55
2 Escudos 1773 S CF
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
35
1 Escudo 1773 S CF
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
15
1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ
Average price
190 $
Sales
1
209
1/2 Escudo 1773 S CF
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
30
Silver coins
8 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price
910 $
Sales
0
34
8 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price
600 $
Sales
0
13
4 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
10
4 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
13
2 Reales 1773 M PJ
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
11
2 Reales 1773 S CF
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
25
1 Real 1773 M PJ
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
3
1 Real 1773 S CF
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
15
1/2 Real 1773 M PJ
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
12
1/2 Real 1773 S CF
Average price
85 $
Sales
1
28
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1773
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
41
4 Maravedís 1773
Average price
45 $
Sales
1
43
2 Maravedís 1773
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
24
1 Maravedí 1773 PA
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
8
1 Maravedí 1773 PA
Without VI
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Maravedí 1773
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
20
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
14
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Spain
Period
1746-1939
Category
Close
???
Spain
Period
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send