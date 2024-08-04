Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2777 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3204 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Heritage - August 11, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Roma Numismatics - October 30, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

