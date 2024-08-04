Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2777 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3204 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
