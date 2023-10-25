1 Maravedí 1773 PA "Type 1762-1784" (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1773 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition VF (5) F (3)