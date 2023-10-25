Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1773 PA "Type 1762-1784" (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1773 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
