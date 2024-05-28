4 Maravedís 1773 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 920. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (8) VF (26) F (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (11)