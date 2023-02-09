Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
