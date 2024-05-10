Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1773 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
12
Search