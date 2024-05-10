Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1773 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1773 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1773 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

