Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cornado
- Year no date (1759-1788)
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
