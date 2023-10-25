Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cornado
  • Year no date (1759-1788)
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cornado 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

