1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.

Сondition VF (11) F (3)