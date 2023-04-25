4 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (2)