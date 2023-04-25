Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
