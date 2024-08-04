Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions













