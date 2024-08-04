4 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) XF (11) VF (20) Condition (slab) AU53 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (4)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)