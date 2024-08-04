Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
