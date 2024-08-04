Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2013
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

