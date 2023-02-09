Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

