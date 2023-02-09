Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search