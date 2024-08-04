Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (63)
- Cayón (28)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (20)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (20)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2271 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search