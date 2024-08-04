Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (63)
  • Cayón (28)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (20)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2271 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1773 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search