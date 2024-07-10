Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1773 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1773 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1773 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1773 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1773 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search