Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

