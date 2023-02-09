Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
