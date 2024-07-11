2 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

