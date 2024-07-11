Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
