Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction V. GADOURY - December 11, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction CNG - September 29, 2015
Seller CNG
Date September 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

