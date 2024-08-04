Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
