1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
