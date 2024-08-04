Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
