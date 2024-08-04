1/2 Escudo 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (3) XF (41) VF (146) F (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (65)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (22)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (29)

ibercoin (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Monedalia.es (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (42)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (10)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)