2 Escudos 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
