Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1773 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

