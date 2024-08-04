Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
