Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

