2 Escudos 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (12) VF (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)