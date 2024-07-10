1 Real 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12) F (2)