4 Reales 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2026 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.

Сondition VF (9) F (4)