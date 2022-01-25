Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1773 "Type 1770-1775" (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 440. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search