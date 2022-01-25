1 Maravedí 1773 "Type 1770-1775" (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1773 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 440. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

