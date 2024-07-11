Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
