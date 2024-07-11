Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1773 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1773 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - December 15, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

