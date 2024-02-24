Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1773 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search