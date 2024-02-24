Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.
Сondition
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
