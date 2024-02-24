2 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (1)