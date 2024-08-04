1 Escudo 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3436 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (11) F (1)