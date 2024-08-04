Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1773 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1773 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3436 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1773 S CF at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

