8 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
