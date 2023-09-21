Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1773 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1773 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1773 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search