8 Reales 1773 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1773 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (12) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Cayón (9)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)