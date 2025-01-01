flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Coins catalog of Transvaal Republic (1852-1902)

Total added coins: 19

Period of Transvaal Republic
Coin catalogTransvaal Republic1852-1902
coinGold
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Transvaal Republic

PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1899
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1900
Gold$910-033Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1898
Gold$600-0147Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1894
Gold$2,000-025Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Fine beard
Gold$31,000$11,000023Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893
Gold$4,200-245Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft
Gold$1,800-016Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Single shaft
Gold$8,300-07Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1895
Gold$1,900-012Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895
Gold$440-2213Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1897
Gold$600-024Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Coarse beard
Gold$48,000$14,000112Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft
Gold$1,100$25,0001128Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1902
Gold$9,000-235Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894
Gold$420-1111Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897
Gold$640-098Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1893
Gold$570-016Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1896
Gold$670-023Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896
Gold$510-0110
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSAAll RSA coinsRSA gold coinsNumismatic auctions