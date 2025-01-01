Coins catalog of Transvaal Republic (1852-1902)

RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020
Prices of coins of Transvaal Republic
PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Gold--00
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1899
Gold$910-033
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1900
Gold$600-0147
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1898
Gold$2,000-025
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1894
Gold$31,000$11,000023
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Fine beard
Gold$4,200-245
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893
Gold$1,800-016
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft
Gold$8,300-07
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Single shaft
Gold$1,900-012
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1895
Gold$440-2213
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895
Gold$600-024
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1897
Gold$48,000$14,000112
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Coarse beard
Gold$1,100$25,0001128
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft
Gold$9,000-235
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1902
Gold$420-1111
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894
Gold$640-098
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897
Gold$570-016
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1893
Gold$670-023
RSA, Transvaal Republic
Pond (Transvaal) 1896
Gold$510-0110
RSA, Transvaal Republic
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896
