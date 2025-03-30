flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1900 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1900 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1900 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC788,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1900
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:910 USD
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1900 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 10, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 29, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 21, 2015
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1900 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1900?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1900 is 910 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1900?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1900 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1900?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1900 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

