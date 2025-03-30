Pond (Transvaal) 1900 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- MetalGold (0,916)
- Weight7,988 g
- Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Mintage UNC788,000
Description
- CountryRSA
- PeriodTransvaal Republic
- DenominationPond (Transvaal)
- Year1900
- MintPretoria
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1900 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1900?
According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1900 is 910 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1900?
The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1900 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1900?
To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1900 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.