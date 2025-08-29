flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Coarse beard (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Variety: Coarse beard

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1874 Coarse beard - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1874 Coarse beard - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC174

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1874
  • MintBirmingham
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:48000 USD
Average price (PROOF):14000 USD
Auction sales chart Pond (Transvaal) 1874 Coarse beard - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1874 . Coarse beard. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
72000 $
Price in auction currency 72000 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Schulman - October 22, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 22, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2016
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 31, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionAU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard is 48000 USD for regular strike and 14000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Coarse beard we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Transvaal RepublicCoins of RSA in 1874All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins Pond (Transvaal)Numismatic auctions