1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC104,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1896
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:510 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30582 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateMarch 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
SellerVaresi
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 3, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 19, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 15, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 is 510 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1896 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

