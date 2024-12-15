flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1896 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1896 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1896 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC235,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1896
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:670 USD
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1896 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 12, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2012
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Rauch - May 12, 2010
SellerRauch
DateMay 12, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Leu - October 31, 2009
SellerLeu
DateOctober 31, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
SellerStack's
DateDecember 18, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1896 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 31, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1896?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1896 is 670 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1896?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1896 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1896?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1896 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

