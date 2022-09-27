Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Single shaft (RSA, Transvaal Republic)
Variety: Single shaft
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight7,988 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,325 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeReeded
Description
- CountryRSA
- PeriodTransvaal Republic
- DenominationPond (Transvaal)
- Year1892
- MintPretoria
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1892 . Single shaft. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?
According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft is 8300 USD. The coin contains 7,325 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?
The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?
To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.