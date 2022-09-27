flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Single shaft (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Variety: Single shaft

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1892 Single shaft - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1892 Single shaft - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,325 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1892
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:8300 USD
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1892 . Single shaft. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionMS61
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft is 8300 USD. The coin contains 7,325 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Single shaft we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

