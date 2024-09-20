flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Pond (Transvaal) 1897 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC311,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1897
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1897 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionG
Selling price
875 NZD
Price in auction currency 875 NZD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
SellerNihon
DateDecember 9, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Schulman - November 21, 2015
SellerSchulman
DateNovember 21, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 21, 2015
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 14, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 29, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1897?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1897 is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1897?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1897 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1897?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1897 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Transvaal RepublicCoins of RSA in 1897All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins Pond (Transvaal)Numismatic auctions