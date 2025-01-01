flag
Coins of RSA 1897

Gold coins

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1897
Reverse Pond (Transvaal) 1897
Pond (Transvaal) 1897
Average price600 $
Sales
024
Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897
Reverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897
Average price640 $
Sales
098
