flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Attica Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC75,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1897
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
SellerSima Srl
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
SellerVia
DateDecember 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
SellerVaresi
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 15, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 is 640 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1897 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Transvaal RepublicCoins of RSA in 1897All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins 1/2 pond (Transvaal)Numismatic auctions