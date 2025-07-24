flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1898 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1898 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1898 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC137,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1898
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:600 USD
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1898 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1898 at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
SellerVaresi
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1898?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1898 is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1898?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1898 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1898?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1898 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

