Pond (Transvaal) 1874. Fine beard (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Variety: Fine beard

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1874 Fine beard - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1874 Fine beard - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC695

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1874
  • MintBirmingham
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:31000 USD
Average price (PROOF):11000 USD
Auction Prices (23)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1874 . Fine beard. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 115,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 7, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 7, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2019
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2014
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2014
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 3, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 3, 2011
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2011
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1874 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2007
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard is 31000 USD for regular strike and 11000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1874, Fine beard we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
