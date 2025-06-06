flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1902 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1902 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1902 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,999)
  • Weight8,12 g
  • Pure gold (0,2608 oz) 8,1119 g
  • Diameter22,8 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC986

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1902
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:9000 USD
Auction sales chart Pond (Transvaal) 1902 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 6, 2025
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 6, 2025
SellerStatus International
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
7380 $
Price in auction currency 7380 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
SellerStatus International
DateJune 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
SellerStatus International
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
SellerStatus International
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1902 at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
SellerStack's
DateAugust 4, 2017
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1902?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1902 is 9000 USD. The coin contains 8,1119 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 915,88 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1902?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1902 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1902?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1902 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

