Pond (Transvaal) 1895 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC336,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1895
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 29, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
SellerRauch
DateApril 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
SellerRauch
DateApril 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1895?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1895 is 1900 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1895?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1895 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1895?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1895 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

