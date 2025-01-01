flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Coins of RSA 1895

Gold coins

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1895
Reverse Pond (Transvaal) 1895
Pond (Transvaal) 1895
Average price1900 $
Sales
012
Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895
Reverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895
Average price440 $
Sales
2213
Category
Year
Search