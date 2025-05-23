flag
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC135,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1895
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:440 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31834 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
To auction
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 is 440 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1895 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

