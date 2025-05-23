flag
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Variety: Double shaft

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 Double shaft - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 Double shaft - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC10,000
  • Mintage PROOF20

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1892
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Average price (PROOF):25000 USD
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 . Double shaft. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2022.

RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction CoinsNB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 343 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionPF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft is 1100 USD for regular strike and 25000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

