Pond (Transvaal) 1893 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1893 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1893 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC62,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1893
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:570 USD
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1893 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,351. Bidding took place April 16, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 1351 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 3, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
SellerFrühwald
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 1, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 1, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Schulman - November 21, 2015
SellerSchulman
DateNovember 21, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 30, 2012
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2012
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1893?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1893 is 570 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1893?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1893 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1893?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1893 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

