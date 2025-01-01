flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Coins of RSA 1894

Gold coins

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1894
Reverse Pond (Transvaal) 1894
Pond (Transvaal) 1894
Average price2000 $
Sales
025
Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894
Reverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894
Average price420 $
Sales
1111
Category
Year
Search