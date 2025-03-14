flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1894 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse Pond (Transvaal) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse Pond (Transvaal) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC318,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1894
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:2000 USD
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1100 NZD
Price in auction currency 1100 NZD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1100 NZD
Price in auction currency 1100 NZD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
SellerNomisma Aste
DateOctober 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
SellerVL Nummus
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Schulman - June 30, 2018
SellerSchulman
DateJune 30, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionMS62
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1894?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1894 is 2000 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1894?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1894 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1894?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1894 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

