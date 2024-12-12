flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC39,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1894
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:420 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1579 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 is 420 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1894 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Transvaal RepublicCoins of RSA in 1894All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins 1/2 pond (Transvaal)Numismatic auctions