1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalGold (0,916)
- Weight3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
- Diameter19,4 mm
- EdgeReeded
Description
- CountryRSA
- PeriodTransvaal Republic
- Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
- Year1893
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?
According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 is 4200 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?
The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?
To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.