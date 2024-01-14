flag
1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Obverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal RepublicReverse 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6585 g
  • Diameter19,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • Denomination1/2 pond (Transvaal)
  • Year1893
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4200 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Transvaal Republic
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 . This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 19, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2019
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
RSA 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 is 4200 USD. The coin contains 3,6585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 412,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?

The information on the current value of the South African coin 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893?

To sell the 1/2 pond (Transvaal) 1893 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

